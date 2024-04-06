Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SpaceX | At Starbase Elon Musk gives updates on plans to colonize Mars
channel image
GalacticStorm
2231 Subscribers
Shop now
39 views
Published Yesterday

SpaceX - At Starbase, @ElonMusk provided an update on the company’s plans to send humanity to Mars, the best destination to begin making life multiplanetary.


The update included near-term priorities for Starship that will unlock its ability to be fully and rapidly reusable, the core enabler for transforming humanity’s ability to send large amounts of payload to orbit and beyond


What we’re building today will enable sending around a million people and several million tonnes to the Martian surface in the years to come →


With more flight tests, significant vehicle upgrades, and missions returning astronauts to the surface of the Moon with NASA’s Artemis Program all coming soon, excitement will continue to be guaranteed with Starship



https://x.com/SpaceX/status/1776669097490776563

Keywords
space xelon muskspace newscolonize marsstarbase

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket