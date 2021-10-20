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🔷 COMING TOGETHER 🔷 💥The RAPTURE IS NEAR...are you READY?💥
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53 views • October 20, 2021
💥The age of GRACE is coming to an END, and all the BIBLE PROPHECY of the 'last days' is COMING TOGETHER. We are watching it happen, right before our eyes! WE are literally living in BIBLICAL DAYS. Did you know that? PROPHETIC SCRIPTURES about the RAPTURE event that's coming are laced throughout this music video. See what GOD TOLD US about that event that's coming ...Woh... 😉 WE ARE the GENERATION. We will be alive to see and experience that RAPTURE event on God's calendar...💨💨💨... Are you ready to go to the next dimension with Jesus? 😉
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