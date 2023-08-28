Biofield Clearing Session 4 with Mars/Venus 5th

Biofield Clearing with tuning forks session. In this session I use both the Mars and the Venus tuning forks which together create a 5th interval. Among other things, this interval helps to balance the left and right brain activities and open us up to creativity. This session focuses on putting energy into key acupuncture points and removing blockages over those points.

Listening can help a person heal from past traumas and stuck energies. I use my large Human body meridian map to represent the holograms of each person that will ever watch/listen to the video recording of the tuning session.

I expect that watching these videos would be rather boring. There is really no need to actually watch them though. If you have time to lie down and close your eyes, you can get a good rest while listening to a session. If not, just listen to a session while you go about your daily activities. Even though it is just in the background and you are not completely paying attention to it, you can benefit from the sound waves. I know that I have benefited from listening to others’ sound healing sessions even though I was concentrating on a different activity while listening.

A tuning session can produce detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, and fatigue. After a session you may also notice that you feel more emotional. It is important to allow yourself time to go through the detox and process the healing. Symptoms may be reduced by staying hydrated, soaking your feet in Epsom salt water, taking an Epsom salt soak bath, and/or taking a nap. You may also try going out in nature and being in contact with the ground.