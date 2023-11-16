Create New Account
I am one of the people Dr Shiva is talking about who doesn't know Jack Shit about Zionism. Now I am learning about it - Thanks Doc -This is a Cult - Political ideology to rule the World Part A
Meet Merlin our new cat  The average American has no idea what zionism is - I am one of them.  The more I learn about this, the more I believe Dr Shiva knows what he is talking about. I am going to start following him 

