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NEWS AS I SEE IT... Saturday, 13th of March…MAKE OF IT WHAT YOU WILL…
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350 views • March 13, 2021
Today’s Links:
https://greatgameindia.com/europe-stops-astrazeneca-vaccine-blood-clots/
https://english.alarabiya.net/coronavirus/2021/03/12/Coronavirus-Australia-says-will-continue-AstraZeneca-vaccine-rollout-no-evidence-of-blood-clots-
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/12/vaccine-nationalism-shaming-is-worse-than-mask-shaming-n1432091
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2021/03/12/youtube-blacklists-30000-videos-it-claims-are-coronavirus-vaccine-misinformation/
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2021/03/12/big-media-wants-handout-from-congress/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-11-covid-bailout-stimulus-scheme.html
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/543033-white-house-faces-challenge-overcoming-gop-vaccine-hesitancy?rl=1
https://usdebtclock.org/
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/03/what-happens-to-trump-investigation-without-cy-vance.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/cy-vance-trump-fraud-investigation-b1816519.html
https://dailycaller.com/2021/03/12/tucker-carlson-woke-generals-pentagon-joe-biden/
https://www.rt.com/usa/517892-republians-letter-amazon-censorship/
https://hannity.com/media-room/the-pelosi-payoff-covid-package-to-give-california-42b-illinois-13b-new-york-24b-more/
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/theres-60-billion-hidden-tax-hikes-bidens-19-trillion-coronavirus-stimulus-bill
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/pelosi-re-appoints-democrat-rep-eric-swalwell-intel-committee-despite-sexual-relationship-chinese-spy-fang-fang/
https://www.revolver.news/2021/03/fbis-ridiculous-capitolsiege-pipe-bomb-video-is-an-all-out-assault-on-common-sense/
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fbi-confesses-to-congress-that-no-guns-have-actually-been-recovered-from-the-so-called-capitol-siege/
https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62096
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/shock-report-fbi-sends-military-vehicle-turret-2-vans-6-fbi-vehicles-3-local-police-vehicles-arrest-young-father-attended-jan-6-rally-unbelievable-interview/
http://82.221.129.208/.ur1.html
https://www.metro.us/u-s-justice-department-says-3/
https://www.newsandguts.com/garland-bears-down-on-january-6th-rioters/
https://www.afinalwarning.com/502130.html
https://twitter.com/thebias_news/status/1370376582829727746
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/03/12/prosecutors-capitol-riot-investigation-475505
https://www.unionleader.com/news/courts/u-s-supreme-court-scraps-arguments-in-medicaid-work-case-nh-one-of-two-states/article_39e740ba-63a3-5356-a00a-cd50ac99fde7.html
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/03/12/supreme-court-biden-asks-court-dismiss-trump-era-abortion-rule/4674355001/
https://nationalfile.com/breaking-here-are-the-20-republicans-who-voted-to-confirm-gun-grabbing-merrick-garland-as-attorney-general/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/breaking-green-bay-protesters-demand-investigation-news-breaks-democrat-operatives-given-keys-ballot-counting-room/
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stroppyme
Gab:
https://gab.com/Stroppy
Email:
[email protected]
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
General Links:
https://qagg.news/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
https://greatgameindia.com/europe-stops-astrazeneca-vaccine-blood-clots/
https://english.alarabiya.net/coronavirus/2021/03/12/Coronavirus-Australia-says-will-continue-AstraZeneca-vaccine-rollout-no-evidence-of-blood-clots-
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/12/vaccine-nationalism-shaming-is-worse-than-mask-shaming-n1432091
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2021/03/12/youtube-blacklists-30000-videos-it-claims-are-coronavirus-vaccine-misinformation/
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2021/03/12/big-media-wants-handout-from-congress/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-11-covid-bailout-stimulus-scheme.html
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/543033-white-house-faces-challenge-overcoming-gop-vaccine-hesitancy?rl=1
https://usdebtclock.org/
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/03/what-happens-to-trump-investigation-without-cy-vance.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/cy-vance-trump-fraud-investigation-b1816519.html
https://dailycaller.com/2021/03/12/tucker-carlson-woke-generals-pentagon-joe-biden/
https://www.rt.com/usa/517892-republians-letter-amazon-censorship/
https://hannity.com/media-room/the-pelosi-payoff-covid-package-to-give-california-42b-illinois-13b-new-york-24b-more/
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/theres-60-billion-hidden-tax-hikes-bidens-19-trillion-coronavirus-stimulus-bill
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/pelosi-re-appoints-democrat-rep-eric-swalwell-intel-committee-despite-sexual-relationship-chinese-spy-fang-fang/
https://www.revolver.news/2021/03/fbis-ridiculous-capitolsiege-pipe-bomb-video-is-an-all-out-assault-on-common-sense/
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fbi-confesses-to-congress-that-no-guns-have-actually-been-recovered-from-the-so-called-capitol-siege/
https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62096
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/shock-report-fbi-sends-military-vehicle-turret-2-vans-6-fbi-vehicles-3-local-police-vehicles-arrest-young-father-attended-jan-6-rally-unbelievable-interview/
http://82.221.129.208/.ur1.html
https://www.metro.us/u-s-justice-department-says-3/
https://www.newsandguts.com/garland-bears-down-on-january-6th-rioters/
https://www.afinalwarning.com/502130.html
https://twitter.com/thebias_news/status/1370376582829727746
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/03/12/prosecutors-capitol-riot-investigation-475505
https://www.unionleader.com/news/courts/u-s-supreme-court-scraps-arguments-in-medicaid-work-case-nh-one-of-two-states/article_39e740ba-63a3-5356-a00a-cd50ac99fde7.html
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/03/12/supreme-court-biden-asks-court-dismiss-trump-era-abortion-rule/4674355001/
https://nationalfile.com/breaking-here-are-the-20-republicans-who-voted-to-confirm-gun-grabbing-merrick-garland-as-attorney-general/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/breaking-green-bay-protesters-demand-investigation-news-breaks-democrat-operatives-given-keys-ballot-counting-room/
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stroppyme
Gab:
https://gab.com/Stroppy
Email:
[email protected]
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
General Links:
https://qagg.news/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
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