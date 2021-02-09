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BILL GATES INVOLVEMENT WITH EUGENICS AND POPULATION CONTROL - HOW IT TIES IN WITH CORONA AND NWO
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65 views • February 09, 2021
A brief history of eugenics and Bill Gates roll in it, and the OOVID-19 1984 World Order
Also
https://www.eyeopeningtruth.com/bill-gates-in-his-own-words-eugenics-by-any-means/
Also
https://www.eyeopeningtruth.com/bill-gates-in-his-own-words-eugenics-by-any-means/
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