Dr. Ardis Show | How to Live Life Without a Medical Diagnosis

In this week's episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis marks Undiagnosed Day 2026 - with the Clinician Round-table on April 29th and the Main Event on April 30th - with a powerful presentation on how to take control of your health even without a formal medical diagnosis. Dr. Ardis challenges the widespread belief that a diagnosis is necessary before you can begin healing, and reminds viewers that a diagnosis is simply a name given to a collection of symptoms. Rather than chasing a label, Dr. Ardis walks through his top 12 immune support strategies and 25 ways to reduce your risk of autoimmune disease, covering everything from diet and intermittent fasting to grounding, sleep, vitamin D, and infrared sauna therapy. He also addresses the root causes of many undiagnosed conditions, including leaky gut, parasites, toxin exposure, and nutritional deficiencies, and shares a compelling personal story from a chiropractor living with Crohn's disease - and what Cornell University research reveals may actually be driving it.