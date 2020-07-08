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Militia Deploys to Protect Citizens, Free Speech, & the Constitution w/ Militia Leader Cowboy Scout
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137 views • July 08, 2020
Sarah Westall

Cowboy Scout, leader of the Cowboy MC Militia, joins the program to discuss the state of the country and how his his militia has mobilized in this critical time. The Cowboy MC Militia is a veteran/military organization that has dedicated itself to protecting the constitution and standing against violence and destruction of citizen property and rights. You can join or support the militia at
https://www.cowboysmc.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cowboys.mc.3/

See exclusive with Militia Leader, Cowboy Scout @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

Purchase Tetrogen, C60 Gel Caps, & more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com

MUSIC CREDITS: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
free speechfreedomnwothe constitutiondomestic terrorismsarah westalllockdowncovid-19militia deploysprotect citizensmilitia leadercowboy scout
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy