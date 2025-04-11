Science is not god, it is fallible ~ always believe nothing, question everything ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will talk about how a unquestionable science ethos is no different than a cult religion where you are burned at the stake as a heretic for questioning the priest (vicarious Christo filii dei - In place of Christ). In fact, a science that cannot be questioned is not science, it is propaganda. Finally, we will be sharing propaganda exposed uncensored episode 1: question everything.
Talking points
- science is always questionable when you have fallible people interpreting it
