Science is not god, it is fallible ~ always believe nothing, question everything ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
25 views • 3 weeks ago

In today's discussion we will talk about how a unquestionable science ethos is no different than a cult religion where you are burned at the stake as a heretic for questioning the priest (vicarious Christo filii dei - In place of Christ). In fact, a science that cannot be questioned is not science, it is propaganda. Finally, we will be sharing propaganda exposed uncensored episode 1: question everything.


Talking points

- science is always questionable when you have fallible people interpreting it


References:

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce


