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WHERE ARE THE COVID PATIENTS HIDING??? Come on people the game the government is playing is up.
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37 views • January 08, 2021
Come on UK Government the game is up.
MIRROR SOURCE:
NO_FACE_MASKS: https://brandnewtube.com/@NO_FACE_MASKS
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/where-are-the-covid-patients-hiding_n4YBlJWGrA7rXtO.html
£220m wasted on Nightingale Hospitals - all of which are now closed in the middle of the third lockdown and new strain of the mysterious virus. Royal Free Hospital empty. So where exactly are the thousands of covid patients (who are sick and dying daily) HIDING??? Can anyone find them? I reckon the pandemic is only on MSM, not in real life. Share this video and expose the fraud that our corrupt government and scientists are perpetrating on us innocent citizens.
MIRROR SOURCE:
NO_FACE_MASKS: https://brandnewtube.com/@NO_FACE_MASKS
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/where-are-the-covid-patients-hiding_n4YBlJWGrA7rXtO.html
£220m wasted on Nightingale Hospitals - all of which are now closed in the middle of the third lockdown and new strain of the mysterious virus. Royal Free Hospital empty. So where exactly are the thousands of covid patients (who are sick and dying daily) HIDING??? Can anyone find them? I reckon the pandemic is only on MSM, not in real life. Share this video and expose the fraud that our corrupt government and scientists are perpetrating on us innocent citizens.
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