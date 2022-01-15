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Operation Scorpio #95 - 15 January 22 - Guests: Mike Gaddy, Frederick C Blackburn + Daryl Wayne
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163 views • January 15, 2022
The first Operation Scorpio Meeting of the Minds 2022 commences with The Rebel Madman Mike Gaddy, Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9 & leader of the Retired Pilots for Truth Daryl Wayne joining Scorpio & Giuseppe. A show you do not want to miss!
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