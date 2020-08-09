© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Care Home Murders: Lawyer, Clare Wills-Harrison Reads A Whistleblower's Testimony
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • August 09, 2020
Posted on YT by Rubber Ring on Aug 5, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-8Lw6JMyAw
Description posted on YT by Rubber Ring regarding this video:
Clare Wills-Harris-Harrison is a Lawyer who works here: https://www.willsjacobsen.co.uk
You can find other videos she has been uploading about this in the last four months, here:
https://www.facebook.com/clare.wills1...
Clare Wills-Harrison,Care homes murders,Care homes Covid,Coronavirus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-8Lw6JMyAw
Description posted on YT by Rubber Ring regarding this video:
Clare Wills-Harris-Harrison is a Lawyer who works here: https://www.willsjacobsen.co.uk
You can find other videos she has been uploading about this in the last four months, here:
https://www.facebook.com/clare.wills1...
Clare Wills-Harrison,Care homes murders,Care homes Covid,Coronavirus
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.