Meeting with Trump & Chinese leader Xi Jinping finally took place

Meeting at 12 out of 10📝

About the talks between Trump and Xi in South Korea

The long-awaited meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping finally took place. The parties talked for more than an hour. However, no joint statement was released, and neither the Americans nor the Chinese organized a press conference.

There are only an endless number of statements by Trump and remarks by Xi before the dialogue. Both sources provide almost no specifics.

🖍One specific measure was definitely named — the US will reduce tariffs imposed on Chinese imports due to fentanyl. Instead of 20%, it will be 10%. But we note that these tariffs are part of a tariff package. Overall, they currently stand at 57%, but will likely decrease to 47% after the meeting.

In response, according to Trump's statements, the Chinese will buy American soybeans, which they had suspended exporting, supply rare earth metals, and combat precursor shipments for fentanyl. The export of rare earth metals might involve postponing export restrictions, which the Americans recently discussed.

🚩Trump stated that a trade deal was agreed upon at the meeting. It will be valid for exactly one year, after which the parties will renegotiate it. It's unclear when it will be signed, but November 10 marks the end of the trade truce — possibly, instead of extending it, China and the US will conclude such an agreement.

❗️One cannot say the meeting was a failure, but expectations of ending the trade war, if they existed, were not met. In the US and China, they plan to continue negotiations and occasionally escalate to strengthen their positions. Both sides hope for situation resolution and achieving a beneficial deal — as the trade war hits both Americans and Chinese.

Adding:

Toyota Motor Corp. denies U.S. President Donald Trump's claim of a new $10B investment in U.S. factories.

➡️Executive Hiroyuki Ueda, speaking at Japan Mobility Show, said no such pledge was made during talks with Japanese and U.S. officials.

➡️Trump, on a Japan visit, claimed Toyota would invest $10B in new U.S. auto plants across multiple states.

➡️Ueda clarified the figure likely refers to Toyota’s $10B investment during Trump’s first term, not a new commitment.

➡️Toyota reaffirms ongoing U.S. investment and job creation, with nearly $50B already invested and 49,000 employees, but did not specify any new investment amount.

➡️This response effectively debunks Trump's claim of a new $10 billion pledge .

