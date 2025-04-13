Is She the ONE?

Sunday Morning Live 13 April 2025





In this episode, I explore the philosophy of self-defense in light of a recent stabbing incident involving a teenager, discussing Texas laws and the concept of "reasonable force." I highlight the tragic implications of such events on youth and the importance of personal safety strategies.





The conversation shifts to parent-child relationship dynamics, emphasizing the parent's influence on healthy interactions and the effects of societal pressures on modern relationships, especially regarding women's life choices. I underscore the need for honesty and shared values in relationships while addressing broader societal challenges and the importance of fostering open discourse in an increasingly polarized environment.





