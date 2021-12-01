40 Amoxycillin 500mg caps later for pneumonia: I may resume Ivermectin dosing via horse paste MVI_9415

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I just took my last 2 of 40 Amoxycillin 500 mg capsules, at 4 per day in divided doses, to treat pneumonia. I am still not back to normal breathing, and will ask for the locum doctor to come again and check me, hopefully to be given another course of Amoxycillin, and I will likely use another few 1 gram doses of Equimec horse paste Ivermectin daily to reduce viral load. Very much an experiment on a tight budget.
For a lot of detail on how to calculate dosages for Equimec, where to buy it, what it costs, go to the links below, especially the first link from September 3rd, titled “P.1 My FIRST Ivermectin dosing via horse paste” https://www.brighteon.com/d6b28b79-8d50-40af-98ea-692ad0bea79d, which gives the essentials.
DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Ivermectin, even from horse paste, is effective against respiratory infections, and has a high safety profile. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. [THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS WHICH HAVE HIGH HUMAN SAFETY AND EFFICACY STATUS, BUT I HAVE NO PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH THEM.]