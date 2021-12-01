BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

40 Amoxycillin 500mg caps later for pneumonia: I may resume Ivermectin dosing via horse paste MVI_9415
EK LIPPENMEYER
EK LIPPENMEYER
306 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
42 views • December 01, 2021
READ DISCLAIMER BELOW!
I just took my last 2 of 40 Amoxycillin 500 mg capsules, at 4 per day in divided doses, to treat pneumonia. I am still not back to normal breathing, and will ask for the locum doctor to come again and check me, hopefully to be given another course of Amoxycillin, and I will likely use another few 1 gram doses of Equimec horse paste Ivermectin daily to reduce viral load. Very much an experiment on a tight budget.
For a lot of detail on how to calculate dosages for Equimec, where to buy it, what it costs, go to the links below, especially the first link from September 3rd, titled “P.1 My FIRST Ivermectin dosing via horse paste” https://www.brighteon.com/d6b28b79-8d50-40af-98ea-692ad0bea79d, which gives the essentials.
DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Ivermectin, even from horse paste, is effective against respiratory infections, and has a high safety profile. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. [THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS WHICH HAVE HIGH HUMAN SAFETY AND EFFICACY STATUS, BUT I HAVE NO PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH THEM.]
Keywords
healthmedicineivermectin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CONFIRMED: Daily steps lower risk of kidney stones according to Stanford Fitbit study

CONFIRMED: Daily steps lower risk of kidney stones according to Stanford Fitbit study

Willow Tohi
Glutathione Levels Decline With Age, But Protein and Nutrients May Help

Glutathione Levels Decline With Age, But Protein and Nutrients May Help

Coco Somers
Cardiovascular Exercise: Health Benefits, Guidelines and Safety

Cardiovascular Exercise: Health Benefits, Guidelines and Safety

Petra Stone
Low Vitamin D Linked to More Pain, Opioid Use After Breast Cancer Surgery, Study Finds

Low Vitamin D Linked to More Pain, Opioid Use After Breast Cancer Surgery, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Testimony in Federal Defamation Lawsuit Raises Questions About Legality of Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Testimony in Federal Defamation Lawsuit Raises Questions About Legality of Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Garrison Vance
CDC Reinstates COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations Amid Pending Lawsuit

CDC Reinstates COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations Amid Pending Lawsuit

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy