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National Police Air Services . Air gang stalking protest in London
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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102 views • December 06, 2020
Still image one of two Raf choppers circling me prohibited airspace

Terrorism: ~
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.


torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.

NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES. UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247
appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=%2220070139247%22.PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247

RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html

⁣SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf

⁣NORTHUMBRIA POLICE IN ON GENOCIDE
bitchute.com/video/tJYxdKWMhPe0

5G AIR GANG STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html

MORE 5G AIR STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.html

SRINGRAY BLAST
goyimtv.tv/v/2529526299/Direct-energy-weapons-blast-20m-alt-prohibited-airspace--still-image-same-

Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the ID number
to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why
the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed
(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)
Borough the helicopter was deployed to
The result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)
Keywords
terrorismgovernmentzog
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