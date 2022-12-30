Jeremiah 10:2 Thus saith Yahuah, Learn not the way of the heathen and be not dismayed at the signs...

Jeremiah 10:1-41 Hear ye the word which Yahuah speaketh unto you, O house of Israel:
2 Thus saith Yahuah, Learn not the way of the heathen, and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven; for the heathen are dismayed at them.
3 For the customs of the people are vain: for one cutteth a tree out of the forest, the work of the hands of the workman, with the axe.
4 They deck it with silver and with gold; they fasten it with nails and with hammers, that it move not.
Source 1: https://youtu.be/4wmp0HPCOxk
Published by HISTORY; Origins of Christmas | History; YouTube; Date published: December 23, 2014; Date of website access: December 30, 2020.
Source 2: https://youtu.be/K_-fjfF66TI
A History of Christmas; Published by Lindsay Holiday; YouTube; Date published: December 17, 2019; Date of website access: December 30, 2020.
(Thumbnail) — Source 3: https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/2018/12/18/donald-trump-melania-hold-hands-official-christmas-portrait-white-house/2350807002/
President Trump and first lady Melania release 2018 White House Christmas portrait; USA TODAY; Published by Maria Puente; Date published: December 18, 2018; Date updated: December 19, 2018; Date of website access: December 30, 2020.
