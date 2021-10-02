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MIND CONTROL USING ART AND MUSIC - The Cosmic Implications of Mind Control with Dr Joseph Farrell & Catherine Austin Fitts - October 30, 2018
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66 views • October 02, 2021
It’s time for America is to break from its mind control trance. Step one is to understand that mind control technologies are real — and they are deeply dangerous. Step two is to see the opportunity — what is possible if we break free, as indeed we can do.
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