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Smart patch is the bandage to mark vaccinated people.
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271 views • May 08, 2021
This vaxx is opening for the mark of the beast. Right now for reducing the world population and then to create human hybrid and zombies as the race of lucifer - the antichrist's follower with the name of the mark is Luciferase.
The smart patch with microneedles on it to mark it contains hydrogel or nano tech to make the human hybrid and mark them.
Do not take the vaxx, even though we lose our job and life, obey to God , this is the testing for all of us especially for the true believers before the rapture..
The smart patch with microneedles on it to mark it contains hydrogel or nano tech to make the human hybrid and mark them.
Do not take the vaxx, even though we lose our job and life, obey to God , this is the testing for all of us especially for the true believers before the rapture..
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