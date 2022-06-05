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Ukraine Update June 5, 2022
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102 views • June 05, 2022
US backed Kiev shells the center of Donetsk. They've done this to Donbass since 2014. You've never heard about it because our state controlled media has turned a blind eye to their suffering. Why? They are all funded by the Military Industrial Complex and controlled by the treasonous CIA.
"War is a racket. It always has been... A few profit - and the many pay."
- 2 time Medal of Honor winner Major General Smedley Butler USMC
"War is a racket. It always has been... A few profit - and the many pay."
- 2 time Medal of Honor winner Major General Smedley Butler USMC
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