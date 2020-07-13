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Welcome To COMMIE CANADA As CERB Paves Way For UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME!!!
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82 views • July 13, 2020
Press For Truth

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Canada may soon go full blown commie as so called experts are now calling for CERB, the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit to morph into a universal basic income. According to the CBC Advocates are hopeful that CERB will pave the way for a universal basic income and some advocates say turning the CERB into a universal basic income when it expires in October is the 'logical' next step. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth destroys this logic with economic facts while exposing the true leftist agenda of the so called “expert” Elaine Power.

Sources:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/universal-basic-income-cerb-transition-1.5643096?__vfz=medium%3Dsharebar&;fbclid=IwAR22uUYRHN5qRojAKSsCCQqHQfzE1dn4xIMjjZ-Tn-NzHxzrPz-dfp_rrzo

https://www.queensu.ca/gnds/people/faculty/gender-studies-head-elaine-power

https://twitter.com/ElainePower6/status/1266505080695595008

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https://twitter.com/PressForTruth

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