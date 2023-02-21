The Prisoner - Many Happy Returns - Episode 7

"Many Happy Returns" - Original UK Air Date - 10 November 1967

After waking to find the Village deserted, Number Six returns to England, but he does not know whom he can trust there.

The Prisoner is an allegorical British science fiction television series starring Patrick McGoohan. A single season of 17 episodes was filmed between September 1966 and January 1968. The first episode in the UK aired in September 1967, although the global premiere was in Canada several weeks earlier. The series was released in the US in June 1968.

Source Credit - ITV



Mirrored - Greg E



