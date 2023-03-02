Create New Account
Former DEA Agent Calls Out Gov. Handling of Cartels, China: "This Is Not Grandpa's Opioid Crisis"
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
BREITBART  |  Former DEA Agent Calls Out Gov. Handling of Cartels, China: "This Is Not Grandpa's Opioid Crisis""The problem is, the government is still using old talking points," said Derek Maltz, who once served as Special Agent in Charge at the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Special Operations Division, at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday. "They're narco terrorists like we've never seen. They run the country in Mexico... the cartels and China are the focus of our problem."

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

