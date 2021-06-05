Human Rights Violations in the Name of Covid-19 | A New for of Tyranny | Citizens Arrested for Covid Breach

The Jamaica Labor Party is waging war on the Jamaica constitution using the pandemic as a shield to trample on the unalienable rights of Jamaicans. This is not unique to Jamaica, as many democracies across the globe has moved in lockstep to abrogate the rights of their respective citizens in a blatant attempt to usurp their constitutions and natural Law.



Many have enacted illegal legislation to force, and prosecute law-abiding citizens who exercise their God-given rights.



"The general rule is that an unconstitutional statute, though having the form and name of law, is in reality no law, but is wholly void and ineffective for any purpose, since its unconstitutionality dates from the time of its enactment... In legal contemplation, it is as inoperative as if it had never been passed... Since an unconstitutional law is void, the general principles follow that it imposes no duties, confers no right, creates no office, bestows no power or authority on anyone, affords no protection and justifies no acts performed under it... A void act cannot be legally consistent with a valid one. An unconstitutional law cannot operate to supersede any existing law. Indeed insofar as a statute runs counter to the fundamental law of the land, (the Constitution) it is superseded thereby. No one is bound to obey an unconstitutional law and no courts are bound to enforce it."