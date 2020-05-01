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The Man Who's Personally Monopolised Health GLOBALLY
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36 views • May 01, 2020
With his limitless money reserves, Bill Gates has full control of the World Health Organisation (WHO), he has control over the government health advisors in most countries, he has control over the mainstream media (MSM) including the BBC, he has control over the vaccine industry and has influence over the big pharmaceutical industry (Big Pharma). He is a major funder of the United Nations (UN). He is also the New World Order (NWO) Cabal's henchman who has planned and executed the fake COVID-19 'pandemic' on their behalf.
Do you wonder how this hoax 'pandemic' has been so successful? Do you smell a rat? Perhaps the knowledge that he and his family are proven eugenics supporters might help you decide.
Do you wonder how this hoax 'pandemic' has been so successful? Do you smell a rat? Perhaps the knowledge that he and his family are proven eugenics supporters might help you decide.
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