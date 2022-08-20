Pathologist Dr. Arne Burkhardt - Forensic Proof - COVID Jabs are Killing People!

Finally, thanks to Dr. Burkhardt who came out of retirement to do this work, we now have pathological evidence that the mRNA vaccines are definitely causing harm and death. Everyone needs to see this and the criminals who have pushed these experimental jabs and covered this up need to face their crimes against humanity.

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