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Pathologist Dr. Arne Burkhardt - Forensic Proof - COVID Jabs are Killing People!
CLO2 Solutions
CLO2 Solutions
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566 views • August 20, 2022

Finally, thanks to Dr. Burkhardt who came out of retirement to do this work, we now have pathological evidence that the mRNA vaccines are definitely causing harm and death. Everyone needs to see this and the criminals who have pushed these experimental jabs and covered this up need to face their crimes against humanity.

 

Please subscribe, like & share to get this info out to the world!

 

You can also find supportive information at the following links -

Telegram Invite Link: https://t.me/+bXSfg4cgwfc3NTJl

Substack: https://scottmcrae.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy