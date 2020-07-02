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International Weather Wars - 2 July 2020 - Weather Modification - Cloud Seeding & More
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49 views • July 02, 2020
Featuring :
Russia / Engineering & Technology
https://eandt.theiet.org/content/articles/2020/06/best-of-the-weeks-news-260620/
Phoebe Bridgers - Chemtrails
https://www.startribune.com/new-music-review-phoebe-bridgers-makes-everyday-notions-seem-surreal/571487222/
Book = Ira Washington - HAARP : Path of Destruction
Book = Bruce W Atkinson - The Weather Business
Indonesia via China - Weather Modification
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-06/27/c_139170760.htm
Calgary, Canada - Cloud Seeding - 13 minute podcast
https://calgaryredfm.libsyn.com/relation-of-cloud-seeding-with-hail-storm-in-calgary-northeast
American Meteorology Society - 21st Conference on Weather Modification - 2018
2018 - https://annual.ametsoc.org/2018/index.cfm/programs/conferences-and-symposia/21st-conference-on-planned-and-inadvertent-weather-modification/
https://www.ametsoc.org/stac/index.cfm/committees/committee-on-planned-and-inadvertent-weather-modification/
2020 - https://ams.confex.com/ams/2020Annual/meetingapp.cgi/Program/1431
SNOWIE
https://www.nsf.gov/news/news_summ.jsp?cntn_id=190748
David Keith Fan Club - Harvard Uni - The Keith Group
https://keith.seas.harvard.edu/about
Russia / Engineering & Technology
https://eandt.theiet.org/content/articles/2020/06/best-of-the-weeks-news-260620/
Phoebe Bridgers - Chemtrails
https://www.startribune.com/new-music-review-phoebe-bridgers-makes-everyday-notions-seem-surreal/571487222/
Book = Ira Washington - HAARP : Path of Destruction
Book = Bruce W Atkinson - The Weather Business
Indonesia via China - Weather Modification
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-06/27/c_139170760.htm
Calgary, Canada - Cloud Seeding - 13 minute podcast
https://calgaryredfm.libsyn.com/relation-of-cloud-seeding-with-hail-storm-in-calgary-northeast
American Meteorology Society - 21st Conference on Weather Modification - 2018
2018 - https://annual.ametsoc.org/2018/index.cfm/programs/conferences-and-symposia/21st-conference-on-planned-and-inadvertent-weather-modification/
https://www.ametsoc.org/stac/index.cfm/committees/committee-on-planned-and-inadvertent-weather-modification/
2020 - https://ams.confex.com/ams/2020Annual/meetingapp.cgi/Program/1431
SNOWIE
https://www.nsf.gov/news/news_summ.jsp?cntn_id=190748
David Keith Fan Club - Harvard Uni - The Keith Group
https://keith.seas.harvard.edu/about
Keywords
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