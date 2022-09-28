Create New Account
Follow me he said. Be different he said. Get vaccinated he said. Dead as a fart at 24 he is
214 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Jim Crenshaw


September 26, 2022


Died of "natural causes" he did. No they didn't need him any more and they let him get the real shot or did not tell him what it really was all about. They eat their own. I guess when you have to kill billions, some just have to take one for the team...plus some boosters. The murderers doing this to the people apparently did not see him as a useful idiot anymore.


William Fairfax a.k.a "Dope Urkel" (24) of the prominent Fairfax family has sadly passed away, unexpectedly on September 9, 2022.

William passed peacefully, though unexpectedly, of natural causes at his home in Washington, D.C.

William served in The White House as Press Assistant to Vice President Kamala Harris. Most recently, he worked as Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

https://tntribune.com/william-fairfax-of-the-prominent-fairfax-family-has-passed-away/

https://t.me/died_suddenly/744

Source: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Va9YG13kHnIV/

healthchief of staffwhite housedeathvaccinefemamedicinedeaddiedjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidpassed awaywilliam fairfaxget vaccinateddope urkelpress assistantspecial assistant

