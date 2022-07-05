BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Day 4 UNITED IN FREEDOM PASTOR DEVIN O'NEAL LOUDMOUTH PRAYER
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1475 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
24 views • July 05, 2022

Pastor Devine O'Neal, Voices of Mercy Outreach Inc. a man of wisdom, integrity and someone with a steadfast perseverance to the call and vision that God has anointed him for. He Is a man of hospitality who’s home and heart has always been open to those in need. He has done a great work in the intercity, building relationships within the community and sharing the love of Jesus. Marty Grisham, Loud Mouth Prayer Loudmouth Prayer is a prayer organization called to educate, equip, and lead people in prayer. God has given Loudmouth Prayer an assignment to restore and rebuild cities through daily united prayer with as many people as possible. We all have a voice — a voice that God hears and answers. We need to join our voices in lifting up our city every day. Let’s rebuild our communities together.

Keeping prayer simple and keeping it organized for you on a daily basis is our main goal with Loudmouth Prayer. We want to offer you many avenues of social media and other platforms where you can join us with a spirit led daily prayer.
5 minutes a day is all it takes for you to do your part!
We encourage you to join Loudmouth Prayer each and every day. Learn with us, get empowered and equipped with us, and we will reclaim Tulsa back into the fullness of God’s plan.
We have 3 major focuses of prayer:
Pray for our leaders
Pray for the laborers
Pray for the latter rain
As we pray for these main prayer points, we will mix each prayer heavily with the precious and powerful Word of God. Nothing is more powerful than bringing God’s own Word back to Him in prayer.
Pray with us. Let’s unleash God on our cities. It’s time to get LOUD!

Keywords
day 4loudmouth prayerpastor devin onealmarty grishambanners4freedomunited in freedomjamie and robert ageejuly 2 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices &#8220;Right After&#8221; Midterm Elections

Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices “Right After” Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy