Day 4 UNITED IN FREEDOM PASTOR DEVIN O'NEAL LOUDMOUTH PRAYER

Pastor Devine O'Neal, Voices of Mercy Outreach Inc. a man of wisdom, integrity and someone with a steadfast perseverance to the call and vision that God has anointed him for. He Is a man of hospitality who’s home and heart has always been open to those in need. He has done a great work in the intercity, building relationships within the community and sharing the love of Jesus. Marty Grisham, Loud Mouth Prayer Loudmouth Prayer is a prayer organization called to educate, equip, and lead people in prayer. God has given Loudmouth Prayer an assignment to restore and rebuild cities through daily united prayer with as many people as possible. We all have a voice — a voice that God hears and answers. We need to join our voices in lifting up our city every day. Let’s rebuild our communities together.

Keeping prayer simple and keeping it organized for you on a daily basis is our main goal with Loudmouth Prayer. We want to offer you many avenues of social media and other platforms where you can join us with a spirit led daily prayer.

5 minutes a day is all it takes for you to do your part!

We encourage you to join Loudmouth Prayer each and every day. Learn with us, get empowered and equipped with us, and we will reclaim Tulsa back into the fullness of God’s plan.

We have 3 major focuses of prayer:

Pray for our leaders

Pray for the laborers

Pray for the latter rain

As we pray for these main prayer points, we will mix each prayer heavily with the precious and powerful Word of God. Nothing is more powerful than bringing God’s own Word back to Him in prayer.

Pray with us. Let’s unleash God on our cities. It’s time to get LOUD!