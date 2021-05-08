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Was the 1976 Swine Flu (Hoax) Mass Vaccination Ritual a Trial Run For the 2020 Wuhan Flu Vaccination Psyop?
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21 views • May 08, 2021
In the Summer of 1976 a soldier fell ill and died at a military base in New Jersey. Several others fell ill to Influenza A. American leaders were panicked and immediately feared the return of 1918 Spanish Flu and immediately sought out vaccines. Before they knew it american's were feared into taking an unproven and untested vaccine. President Gerald Ford sold the nation on the vaccine. Before they knew it 40 million Americans or 25% of their population took the jab. Within the next several month's over 4,000 Americans fell sick to the chosen vaccine and some were paralyzed. In 1979 Mike Wallace and 60 Minutes made a 15 minute segment on the fallout of the vaccine with the lawsuits. It was the only time that this particular 60 Minute episode was ever played on TV. The investigation reminds many of what is going on in present day Coronavirus World. The only difference is that in 1976 you could sue Big Pharma for vaccine injury and in 2021 you cannot.
Related links:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/video/60-minutes-swine-flu-1976-vaccine-warning/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1976_swine_flu_outbreak
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Related links:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/video/60-minutes-swine-flu-1976-vaccine-warning/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1976_swine_flu_outbreak
Please join me on my Social Networks:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
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