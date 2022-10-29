Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Was NBC News's Chuck Todd lying? Or is he an idiot? When he said only the unvaccinated are dying?
228 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 25 days ago |
Shop now

Tucker Carlson 27 Oct 2022. Chuck Todd is moderator of NBC's “Meet the Press”, host of NBC’s “Meet the Press Now” (daily show) and is the Political Director for NBC News.

Some satanic hand gestures there from Tucker Carlson, accidental or deliberate, i wonder?

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
tucker carlsondisinfochuck toddvaxx

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket