Was NBC News's Chuck Todd lying? Or is he an idiot? When he said only the unvaccinated are dying?

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Tucker Carlson 27 Oct 2022. Chuck Todd is moderator of NBC's “Meet the Press”, host of NBC’s “Meet the Press Now” (daily show) and is the Political Director for NBC News.
Some satanic hand gestures there from Tucker Carlson, accidental or deliberate, i wonder?
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News