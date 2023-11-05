Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Detained, Stripped Naked, Tortured, Humiliated - Deported Gazans with Work Permits Accuse Israeli Troops of Abuses
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
976 Subscribers
79 views
Published 13 hours ago

Stripped naked, tortured - Deported Gazans accuse Israeli troops of abuses.

- Palestinian workers from Gaza who were detained in Israel and the occupied West Bank during last week's taids and deported back to the besieged enclave on Friday say they were tortured and humiliated by Israeli soldiers in custody. FRANCE 24's Observers records harrowing testimonies a day after their release. The Israeli military said the soldiers' conduct was "grave" and is investigating the incidents.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket