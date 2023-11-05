Detained, Stripped Naked, Tortured, Humiliated - Deported Gazans with Work Permits Accuse Israeli Troops of Abuses

Stripped naked, tortured - Deported Gazans accuse Israeli troops of abuses.
- Palestinian workers from Gaza who were detained in Israel and the occupied West Bank during last week's taids and deported back to the besieged enclave on Friday say they were tortured and humiliated by Israeli soldiers in custody. FRANCE 24's Observers records harrowing testimonies a day after their release. The Israeli military said the soldiers' conduct was "grave" and is investigating the incidents.
