2023.08.03 Ava on Grant Stinchfield Show
CCP had already researched the COVID-19 vaccine on February 26, 2020, before the WHO had identified it as a virus.
中共在2020年2月26日就已经研究出了COVID-19疫苗，当时WHO还没有辨别出这是一种病毒。
#NFSC
