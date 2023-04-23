Predestination: The End of the Abrahamic Covenant

In this explosive message, we are going to study the final time periods of Israel that led to the last stage of the Abrahamic Covenant. After 2,231 years of careful preparation, God finally brought the Messiah to Israel but the Jews shockingly crucified the Son of God because He wasn’t militant and didn’t fit into their plans. This was the greatest rejection of God since the rebellion of Lucifer.

When Jesus arrived, it didn’t matter to God if He was acceptable to the Jews. It was simply take it or leave it, because the old covenant ended at the cross. Individual Jews can still come and receive salvation through Jesus but they have been rejected as a people by God.

It is therefore blasphemy for a Christian to believe that God is going to do something special for the Jews since they rejected the long awaited Messiah some 2,000 years ago.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1221.pdf

Predestination

Part 13: The End of the Abrahamic Covenant

RLJ-1221 -- JANUARY 17, 2010

