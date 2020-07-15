Pizzagate and Beyond – The Big Picture: Part 1

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Part I of Renegade Film’s documentary “Pizzagate and Beyond – The Big Picture”. The “beyond” reference points to a wide-ranging pattern by elites of child sexual abuse and trafficking in what is better described as “pedogate.” In particular, the film was very well documented and cited in a way that brings the elements together. A home run. Part II is in the works.
Source : https://www.winterwatch.net/2017/02/part-i-of-renegade-films-pizzagate-and-beyond-the-big-picture/