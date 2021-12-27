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Daniel Andrew apos;s has been found guilty in a Common Law Court
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23 views • December 27, 2021
clciaustralia.com
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https://t.me/ShatteringTheMatrix
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Hey 👋 beautiful souls. This is only if you're willing and are one
of those who aren't drastically affected by the tough times humanity
is facing at the moment. If you find it in your hearts, please consider buying me a coffee
https://clciaustralia.com/?page_id=41
https://t.me/ShatteringTheMatrix
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ShatterMatrix
https://paypal.me/ShatteringTheMatrix?country.x=AU&;locale.x=en_AU
Hey 👋 beautiful souls. This is only if you're willing and are one
of those who aren't drastically affected by the tough times humanity
is facing at the moment. If you find it in your hearts, please consider buying me a coffee
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