Who is Messing with Your Digital Twin? Body, Mind, and Soul for Sale? | Dirk Helbing | TEDxIHEID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lv-jHH8u1-E
.
SEAS evolved into a high-fidelity simulation platform used by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and U.S. Department of Homeland Security to model complex socio-political, economic, and military scenarios. https://search.brave.com/search?q=SEAS+evolved+into+a+high-fidelity+simulation+platform+used+by+the+U.S.+Department+of+Defense+%28DoD%29+and+U.S.+Department+of+Homeland+Security+to+model+complex+socio-political%2C+economic%2C+and+military+scenarios.+&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a3d08fe0d0be8f5cf45fb7d72e89d3ded0