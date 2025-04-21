© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America's Pork Industry Uses Toxic Drug Banned Worldwide: Ractopamine Legal Here, But Banned in 160 Countries
Ractopamine, a drug that's illegal or restricted in over 160 countries, is still widely used in the U.S. to speed up pork production. Over 80% of pigs in America consume this drug, making them grow bigger and faster — but at a cost. The drug has caused severe health issues in pigs, with over a quarter of a million adverse effects reported, including pigs becoming so fat they can't even stand. While countries like China, Russia, and the European Union have banned its use, it's still part of the U.S. pork production, despite its toxic risks.