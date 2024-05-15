The Ukrainian military shoot their citizens

Ukrainian border guards shoot young men in the water who are trying to escape from participating in the war by swimming across the Tisza River.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.