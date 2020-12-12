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** Election Fraud Witness Ambushed and Shot, Leaving Michigan Home ** - 12/Dec/2020
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921 views • December 12, 2020
** VIDEO: Election Fraud Witness Ambushed and Shot, Leaving Michigan Condo
- Hal Turner- 11/Dec/2020
Article and Video: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/video-election-fraud-witness-ambushed-and-shot-leaving-michigan-condo
-- A witness to the vile Election Theft on November 3, who filed an Affidavit outlining the criminal acts she witnessed, has been AMBUSHED and SHOT in Michigan.
Police are still investigating and the shooter is still at large.
Everyone has been urging these Patriotic Americans to step-up to DO the RIGHT THING and Testify about Election/Voter Fraud. But it turns out they did it without realizing they would be testifying against the BIGGEST MOB on this Planet, the Democrats/Deep State!
Remember the Clinton Body Count??? The Clintons are famous for bumping off ALL witnesses!
Looks like she was going to work, and it also looks like she is going to have to take a Leave of Absence from her Job.
Clearly the Shooter was waiting for her to leave for work, probably knows where she works too.
I have told my audience for WEEKS that "civil war is upon us." It is! The left is now trying to openly MURDER those on the right who witnessed their crimes on Election Day.
The political left is already shooting. It is time for the political Right to start shooting.
War is upon us. None of us asked for this, but it has come nonetheless.
Are you going to shoot back, or be like that useless woman in the video who could only bring herself to scream, and to keep screaming even after the shooter departed? Completely useless. Weak. Pathetic.
Is this you, too?
Get into a battle mindset. Fast. The fight is here.
Don't get scared, get mad.
Shoot back. And keep shooting until the perps are dead.
- Hal Turner- 11/Dec/2020
Article and Video: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/video-election-fraud-witness-ambushed-and-shot-leaving-michigan-condo
-- A witness to the vile Election Theft on November 3, who filed an Affidavit outlining the criminal acts she witnessed, has been AMBUSHED and SHOT in Michigan.
Police are still investigating and the shooter is still at large.
Everyone has been urging these Patriotic Americans to step-up to DO the RIGHT THING and Testify about Election/Voter Fraud. But it turns out they did it without realizing they would be testifying against the BIGGEST MOB on this Planet, the Democrats/Deep State!
Remember the Clinton Body Count??? The Clintons are famous for bumping off ALL witnesses!
Looks like she was going to work, and it also looks like she is going to have to take a Leave of Absence from her Job.
Clearly the Shooter was waiting for her to leave for work, probably knows where she works too.
I have told my audience for WEEKS that "civil war is upon us." It is! The left is now trying to openly MURDER those on the right who witnessed their crimes on Election Day.
The political left is already shooting. It is time for the political Right to start shooting.
War is upon us. None of us asked for this, but it has come nonetheless.
Are you going to shoot back, or be like that useless woman in the video who could only bring herself to scream, and to keep screaming even after the shooter departed? Completely useless. Weak. Pathetic.
Is this you, too?
Get into a battle mindset. Fast. The fight is here.
Don't get scared, get mad.
Shoot back. And keep shooting until the perps are dead.
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