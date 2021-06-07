Situation Update, June 7th, 2021 - Covid-19 ORIGINS reveal vax spike proteins are Chinese military bioweapons designed to exterminate

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Over the weekend, even the Wall Street Journal is now catching up to what Natural News reported a year ago, admitting that covid-19 came from a lab. The article is entitled, “The Science Suggests a Wuhan Lab Leak” and carries the subhead, “The Covid-19 pathogen has a genetic footprint that has never been observed in a natural coronavirus.”
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-07-covid-19-origins-revealed-vaccine-spike-proteins-military-bioweapons.html
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9:51 Liberty
24:40 Crazy headlines
41:57 Covid origins
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