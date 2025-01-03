BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New White House For President Trump Undergoes Construction Soon. Washington DC Invasion Prophecy
30 views • 4 months ago

In the dream I saw the White House being rebuilt, it was a new location. The land was flat and clear. Was not in a town. In the distance, you could see mountains. The land was green.


Invasion Of America Coming. White House Attack In Prophecy. Washington DC, Missiles, Bombs In USA: https://youtu.be/pXH3NX2FO6A?si=4NzXImfl7gqCXzeK


Nahum 2:2-8


2 For the Lord hath turned away the excellency of Jacob, as the excellency of Israel: for the emptiers have emptied them out, and marred their vine branches.


3 The shield of his mighty men is made red, the valiant men are in scarlet: the chariots shall be with flaming torches in the day of his preparation, and the fir trees shall be terribly shaken.


4 The chariots shall rage in the streets, they shall justle one against another in the broad ways: they shall seem like torches, they shall run like the lightnings.


5 He shall recount his worthies: they shall stumble in their walk; they shall make haste to the wall thereof, and the defence shall be prepared.


6 The gates of the rivers shall be opened, and the palace shall be dissolved.


7 And Huzzab shall be led away captive, she shall be brought up, and her maids shall lead her as with the voice of doves, tabering upon their breasts.


8 But Nineveh is of old like a pool of water: yet they shall flee away. Stand, stand, shall they cry; but none shall look back.


Isaiah 26:1

Isaiah 60:18


darkday.us


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

