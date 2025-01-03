New White House For President Trump Undergoes Construction Soon. Washington DC Invasion Prophecy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the dream I saw the White House being rebuilt, it was a new location. The land was flat and clear. Was not in a town. In the distance, you could see mountains. The land was green.
Invasion Of America Coming. White House Attack In Prophecy. Washington DC, Missiles, Bombs In USA: https://youtu.be/pXH3NX2FO6A?si=4NzXImfl7gqCXzeK
Nahum 2:2-8
2 For the Lord hath turned away the excellency of Jacob, as the excellency of Israel: for the emptiers have emptied them out, and marred their vine branches.
3 The shield of his mighty men is made red, the valiant men are in scarlet: the chariots shall be with flaming torches in the day of his preparation, and the fir trees shall be terribly shaken.
4 The chariots shall rage in the streets, they shall justle one against another in the broad ways: they shall seem like torches, they shall run like the lightnings.
5 He shall recount his worthies: they shall stumble in their walk; they shall make haste to the wall thereof, and the defence shall be prepared.
6 The gates of the rivers shall be opened, and the palace shall be dissolved.
7 And Huzzab shall be led away captive, she shall be brought up, and her maids shall lead her as with the voice of doves, tabering upon their breasts.
8 But Nineveh is of old like a pool of water: yet they shall flee away. Stand, stand, shall they cry; but none shall look back.
Isaiah 26:1
Isaiah 60:18
