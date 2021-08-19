WHERE ARE THE COGNITIVE RESEARCHERS RESPONSIBLE FOR TORTURE & ASSASSINATION OF MIND CONTROL VICTIMS?

WHERE ARE THE COGNITIVE RESEARCHERS RESPONSIBLE FOR TORTURE AND ASSASSINATION OF MIND CONTROL VICTIMS FOR TRAINING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IN MIND CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES?Answer: They are hiding in plain sight! You will find some of them here:and here:Mayo Clinic in Florida - Mayo ClinicWhy? Training research & development for the CONTINUED REFINEMENT OF EXISTING TECHNOLOGIES IN ARTIFICIAL SUPER-INTELLIGENCE using innocent men women & children as non-consensual human experimentee guinea pigsThey are the Neurosurgeon at the local hospital: Psychiatrists & Psychologist at the regional or state Mental Health Hospital; the Neuroscientist at the local University; the Behavioral Scientist at the nearby elementary school or children's clinic, etcThey are hiding in plain sight! Cognitive Researchers meaning Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Neuroscientists, Behavioral Scientists, etc. Terror doctors with some degree of experts in the human mind, particularly as it relates to the memory and thought processIt could not occur globally without multilateral government nation state knowledge and approval. Some type of umbrella or reciprocal agreement, probably under a secretive United Nations protocol. Chinese, Russian, European, American, etc. That's why the Chinese and Russians will not help me. There is no where to run. It's a global paradigm. I cannot find help anywhereGovernment Contractors, hiding behind and using law enforcement agencies & other government agencies foreign and domestic to do their dirty work. They are using Organized Stalking, Gas Lighting, etc., to set up and entrap targeted individuals, pairing off in 'BAIT & SWITCH' tactics with law enforcement agencies to make it appear that victims are delusionalShadow Government Contractors are using three interfaces to attack, injure & kill Targeted Individuals:1. Brain to Computer Interfaces (Supercomputer)2. Brain to Brain Interfaces (EEG Heterodyning)3. Brain to Cloud Interfaces (Mobile Platform)A Computer Multiplexer (BCI) ROUTES the signal to a Tower, Satellite or Mobile Platform which then RELAYS the signal to the digital receiver, similar to how cell phone technologies are deployed. The digital receiver is tracked & pinpointed in real time just like a cell phone, as CIA/DIA Mind Control technologies depend on Timing & Location. However with the Mind Control technologies of the CIA and Department of Defense, the digital receiver is not a phone. It is a human brainThe Shadow Government Contractors are using a ‘fabricated or falsified stream’ to interfere with your memory & thought processOnce you become dependent (ie. you believe their impulse injections are your own) on the system’s output (or they believe your responses to it are consistent) they will begin to fabricate ‘subconscious responses’ which they will pretend are indicators of honesty/dishonesty, positive recognition, anxiety, etc, and they will use these ‘impulse injections’ to convince you that the fabricated responses are your ownIf you are unaware of this constant mental manipulation the system will begin to shape your thoughts and behavior. They will use this to [attempt to] restrict your thoughts and behavior by blocking [interfering with] your memory & thought process while these suggestions (injected impulses) are being provided ­ the interference is triggered& can be activated at will by the attackersThe goals of these attacks appear to be threefold: Censorship, Memory Management & Direct Behavior ControlIf you keep a constant handle on your ‘state of activity’ as well as your situational perception you will recognize conflicting impulses & although it is possible for the system to overpower your impulses, if you understand the attacks you will be able to recognize the physical changes resulting from these powerful impulses & this should prompt you to re­evaluate your current stateUnless you have been tortured to near­ incoherency, you should be able to fight the system’s influencesRemote Neural Manipulation is accomplished via their system’s ability to interpret your thoughts & is wholly dependent on its ability to predict and influence your ‘reference choices’ or ‘impulse sequencing’ during thought compositionThe RNM System maps patterns with impulses & identifiers (evoked potentials)& uses statistical data about your ‘composition habits’ to predict how you will think or act as you begin to formulate thoughts or prepare to act. The system’s ability to define & map these references intelligibly depends on your cooperation [or ignorance] & the attackers’ ability to make sense of what they see visually or what they can guess based on your past activityNeuroscience is no longer just a field of medicine. It has crossed the threshold of medical science and is now a chief weapons platform used by many of the intelligence agencies of the world. They can now completely control the mind