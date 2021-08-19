© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHERE ARE THE COGNITIVE RESEARCHERS RESPONSIBLE FOR TORTURE & ASSASSINATION OF MIND CONTROL VICTIMS?
Follow
1
Share
Report
52 views • August 19, 2021
WHERE ARE THE COGNITIVE RESEARCHERS RESPONSIBLE FOR TORTURE AND ASSASSINATION OF MIND CONTROL VICTIMS FOR TRAINING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IN MIND CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES?
Answer: They are hiding in plain sight! You will find some of them here:
https://www.nyp.org/neuro/services
and here:
Mayo Clinic in Florida - Mayo Clinic
Why? Training research & development for the CONTINUED REFINEMENT OF EXISTING TECHNOLOGIES IN ARTIFICIAL SUPER-INTELLIGENCE using innocent men women & children as non-consensual human experimentee guinea pigs
They are the Neurosurgeon at the local hospital: Psychiatrists & Psychologist at the regional or state Mental Health Hospital; the Neuroscientist at the local University; the Behavioral Scientist at the nearby elementary school or children's clinic, etc
They are hiding in plain sight! Cognitive Researchers meaning Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Neuroscientists, Behavioral Scientists, etc. Terror doctors with some degree of experts in the human mind, particularly as it relates to the memory and thought process
It could not occur globally without multilateral government nation state knowledge and approval. Some type of umbrella or reciprocal agreement, probably under a secretive United Nations protocol. Chinese, Russian, European, American, etc. That's why the Chinese and Russians will not help me. There is no where to run. It's a global paradigm. I cannot find help anywhere
Government Contractors, hiding behind and using law enforcement agencies & other government agencies foreign and domestic to do their dirty work. They are using Organized Stalking, Gas Lighting, etc., to set up and entrap targeted individuals, pairing off in 'BAIT & SWITCH' tactics with law enforcement agencies to make it appear that victims are delusional
Shadow Government Contractors are using three interfaces to attack, injure & kill Targeted Individuals:
1. Brain to Computer Interfaces (Supercomputer)
2. Brain to Brain Interfaces (EEG Heterodyning)
3. Brain to Cloud Interfaces (Mobile Platform)
A Computer Multiplexer (BCI) ROUTES the signal to a Tower, Satellite or Mobile Platform which then RELAYS the signal to the digital receiver, similar to how cell phone technologies are deployed. The digital receiver is tracked & pinpointed in real time just like a cell phone, as CIA/DIA Mind Control technologies depend on Timing & Location. However with the Mind Control technologies of the CIA and Department of Defense, the digital receiver is not a phone. It is a human brain
The Shadow Government Contractors are using a ‘fabricated or falsified stream’ to interfere with your memory & thought process
Once you become dependent (ie. you believe their impulse injections are your own) on the system’s output (or they believe your responses to it are consistent) they will begin to fabricate ‘subconscious responses’ which they will pretend are indicators of honesty/dishonesty, positive recognition, anxiety, etc, and they will use these ‘impulse injections’ to convince you that the fabricated responses are your own
If you are unaware of this constant mental manipulation the system will begin to shape your thoughts and behavior. They will use this to [attempt to] restrict your thoughts and behavior by blocking [interfering with] your memory & thought process while these suggestions (injected impulses) are being provided the interference is triggered& can be activated at will by the attackers
The goals of these attacks appear to be threefold: Censorship, Memory Management & Direct Behavior Control
If you keep a constant handle on your ‘state of activity’ as well as your situational perception you will recognize conflicting impulses & although it is possible for the system to overpower your impulses, if you understand the attacks you will be able to recognize the physical changes resulting from these powerful impulses & this should prompt you to reevaluate your current state
Unless you have been tortured to near incoherency, you should be able to fight the system’s influences
Remote Neural Manipulation is accomplished via their system’s ability to interpret your thoughts & is wholly dependent on its ability to predict and influence your ‘reference choices’ or ‘impulse sequencing’ during thought composition
The RNM System maps patterns with impulses & identifiers (evoked potentials)& uses statistical data about your ‘composition habits’ to predict how you will think or act as you begin to formulate thoughts or prepare to act. The system’s ability to define & map these references intelligibly depends on your cooperation [or ignorance] & the attackers’ ability to make sense of what they see visually or what they can guess based on your past activity
Neuroscience is no longer just a field of medicine. It has crossed the threshold of medical science and is now a chief weapons platform used by many of the intelligence agencies of the world. They can now completely control the mind
Answer: They are hiding in plain sight! You will find some of them here:
https://www.nyp.org/neuro/services
and here:
Mayo Clinic in Florida - Mayo Clinic
Why? Training research & development for the CONTINUED REFINEMENT OF EXISTING TECHNOLOGIES IN ARTIFICIAL SUPER-INTELLIGENCE using innocent men women & children as non-consensual human experimentee guinea pigs
They are the Neurosurgeon at the local hospital: Psychiatrists & Psychologist at the regional or state Mental Health Hospital; the Neuroscientist at the local University; the Behavioral Scientist at the nearby elementary school or children's clinic, etc
They are hiding in plain sight! Cognitive Researchers meaning Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Neuroscientists, Behavioral Scientists, etc. Terror doctors with some degree of experts in the human mind, particularly as it relates to the memory and thought process
It could not occur globally without multilateral government nation state knowledge and approval. Some type of umbrella or reciprocal agreement, probably under a secretive United Nations protocol. Chinese, Russian, European, American, etc. That's why the Chinese and Russians will not help me. There is no where to run. It's a global paradigm. I cannot find help anywhere
Government Contractors, hiding behind and using law enforcement agencies & other government agencies foreign and domestic to do their dirty work. They are using Organized Stalking, Gas Lighting, etc., to set up and entrap targeted individuals, pairing off in 'BAIT & SWITCH' tactics with law enforcement agencies to make it appear that victims are delusional
Shadow Government Contractors are using three interfaces to attack, injure & kill Targeted Individuals:
1. Brain to Computer Interfaces (Supercomputer)
2. Brain to Brain Interfaces (EEG Heterodyning)
3. Brain to Cloud Interfaces (Mobile Platform)
A Computer Multiplexer (BCI) ROUTES the signal to a Tower, Satellite or Mobile Platform which then RELAYS the signal to the digital receiver, similar to how cell phone technologies are deployed. The digital receiver is tracked & pinpointed in real time just like a cell phone, as CIA/DIA Mind Control technologies depend on Timing & Location. However with the Mind Control technologies of the CIA and Department of Defense, the digital receiver is not a phone. It is a human brain
The Shadow Government Contractors are using a ‘fabricated or falsified stream’ to interfere with your memory & thought process
Once you become dependent (ie. you believe their impulse injections are your own) on the system’s output (or they believe your responses to it are consistent) they will begin to fabricate ‘subconscious responses’ which they will pretend are indicators of honesty/dishonesty, positive recognition, anxiety, etc, and they will use these ‘impulse injections’ to convince you that the fabricated responses are your own
If you are unaware of this constant mental manipulation the system will begin to shape your thoughts and behavior. They will use this to [attempt to] restrict your thoughts and behavior by blocking [interfering with] your memory & thought process while these suggestions (injected impulses) are being provided the interference is triggered& can be activated at will by the attackers
The goals of these attacks appear to be threefold: Censorship, Memory Management & Direct Behavior Control
If you keep a constant handle on your ‘state of activity’ as well as your situational perception you will recognize conflicting impulses & although it is possible for the system to overpower your impulses, if you understand the attacks you will be able to recognize the physical changes resulting from these powerful impulses & this should prompt you to reevaluate your current state
Unless you have been tortured to near incoherency, you should be able to fight the system’s influences
Remote Neural Manipulation is accomplished via their system’s ability to interpret your thoughts & is wholly dependent on its ability to predict and influence your ‘reference choices’ or ‘impulse sequencing’ during thought composition
The RNM System maps patterns with impulses & identifiers (evoked potentials)& uses statistical data about your ‘composition habits’ to predict how you will think or act as you begin to formulate thoughts or prepare to act. The system’s ability to define & map these references intelligibly depends on your cooperation [or ignorance] & the attackers’ ability to make sense of what they see visually or what they can guess based on your past activity
Neuroscience is no longer just a field of medicine. It has crossed the threshold of medical science and is now a chief weapons platform used by many of the intelligence agencies of the world. They can now completely control the mind
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.