These are likely the reasons that Jacinda Ardern resigned:

She lost numerous human rights & pregnancy cases at the high court. Her border policy was ruled unlawful for stopping NZs coming back against their bill of rights. Ombudsman ruled conduct of her staff/policies was dishonorable & she should apologize,she made it clear she wouldn't.
Her situation became untenable.
Her legacy one of cruelty.
