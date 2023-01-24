Create New Account
These are likely the reasons that Jacinda Ardern resigned:
Be Children of Light
Published 20 hours ago


She lost numerous human rights & pregnancy cases at the high court. Her border policy was ruled unlawful for stopping NZs coming back against their bill of rights. Ombudsman ruled conduct of her staff/policies was dishonorable & she should apologize,she made it clear she wouldn't.


Her situation became untenable.


Her legacy one of cruelty.

