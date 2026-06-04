The Loss of Traditional Knowledge, an interview with Jonathan Emord and Robert Verkerk

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Generations once understood fermentation, nutrient preservation, and traditional food preparation. Today, much of that wisdom has faded while modern diets become increasingly processed. Rediscovering ancestral knowledge may hold valuable lessons for improving health, resilience, and nutritional well-being.
#TraditionalWisdom #Nutrition #FoodHistory #HealthEducation #AncestralKnowledge
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