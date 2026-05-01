AARON SIRI TO IACC: CDC STILL HAS NO PROOF VACCINES DON'T CAUSE AUTISM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ICAN lead counsel, Aaron Siri, took the mic at the first meeting of the revamped Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee, and didn't hold back. In a methodical takedown, Siri laid out 26 years of federal reviews, an ICAN lawsuit, and a recently updated CDC website all pointing to the same conclusion: there are no studies proving the childhood vaccine schedule does not cause autism. With autism rates still climbing, Siri urged the committee to stop ignoring parents, the science, and the biological basis for the connection.