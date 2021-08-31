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ANALISI dei VACCINI (Zainz 2021 08 10)
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73 views • August 31, 2021
L'elenco dei VELENI all'interno della brodaglia chiamata "vaccino".
Ad oggi NESSUN laboratorio ha mai visto una provetta del presunto virus (Dr Domenico Biscardi e Dr Stefano Scoglio).
C19 è una FRODE scientifica + INGANNO giuridico,
fatevene una ragione!
Per tutti gli altri: "siate SIERI di voi"
Ad oggi NESSUN laboratorio ha mai visto una provetta del presunto virus (Dr Domenico Biscardi e Dr Stefano Scoglio).
C19 è una FRODE scientifica + INGANNO giuridico,
fatevene una ragione!
Per tutti gli altri: "siate SIERI di voi"
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