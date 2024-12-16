False Prophet, CERN & UFOs Opening Portals To ED's

Have you noticed all the recent news reports about UFO's and orbs? Are they from our adversaries, the US Government, or from Extra-Dimensional beings (ED's)?

We argue that if some rogue nation were attempting to surveil us, they wouldn't use bright lights on their drones. If it were the US government we would notice heat signatures and other signs.

Whereas, if these orbs are from demon technology and Extra-Dimensional beings then these sightings would remain a mystery.

Why is Elon Musk so quiet lately?

Why is Pope Francis so quiet lately?

What do they know about Extra-Dimensional beings that we don't know?

Are these two men opening portals to other dimensions?

Why does this seem to be the appropriate time for Extra-Dimensional beings to make their presence known?

Rebecca Sterling "The Stadium #5" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5sAyz_bUJk&list=PLUgdm9tzKo8sOh3bQuOFptXKONua-XGUg&index=6



