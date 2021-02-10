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Planned-opolis UN AGENDA 2040
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45 views • February 10, 2021
GLOBALISTS DISINFORMATION
One of four scenarios exploring how we will live and travel in the cities of 2040. Planned-opolis: In a world of fossil fuels and expensive energy, the only solution is tightly planned and controlled urban transport. View other megacities on the move scenarios, download our toolkit and find out more about sustainable urban mobility at: http://www.forumforthefuture.org
One of four scenarios exploring how we will live and travel in the cities of 2040. Planned-opolis: In a world of fossil fuels and expensive energy, the only solution is tightly planned and controlled urban transport. View other megacities on the move scenarios, download our toolkit and find out more about sustainable urban mobility at: http://www.forumforthefuture.org
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