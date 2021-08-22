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In een kraakhelder betoog haalt Arno Wellens opnieuw een deel van het misdadige bankwezen
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0 view • August 22, 2021
In een kraakhelder betoog haalt Arno Wellens opnieuw een deel van het misdadige bankwezen onder het tapijt vandaan. Dit keer legt Wellens onder andere uit hoe uw euro's via hypotheken, verzekeringen en leningen in de zakken van de rijksten der rijksten verdwijnen; de schaduwbankiers.
https://nws.v-n-o.nl/c/2206
https://nws.v-n-o.nl/c/2206
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